PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. Analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.