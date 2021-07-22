PayPoint (LON:PAY) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 593 ($7.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,752.77. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company has a market capitalization of £407.49 million and a PE ratio of 18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 1.00%.

In other news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

