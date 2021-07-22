Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 127.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Paycom Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,345. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.82, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

