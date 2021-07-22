Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Down to $30.49

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $29.86. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 733 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.
In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
