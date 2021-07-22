Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.87. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 4,605 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.