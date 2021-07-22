Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 262.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 163.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

