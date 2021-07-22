Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Hits Market Cap of $28.89 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $22.43 or 0.00069268 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $28.89 million and $45.79 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

