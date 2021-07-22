Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.16 and last traded at $114.55. Approximately 3,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

