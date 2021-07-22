Pancake Bunny Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $15.10 or 0.00047241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00808094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

