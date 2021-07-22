Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the period.

PTMC opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47.

