Oxygen (OXY) Hits Market Cap of $75.69 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $75.69 million and approximately $279,928.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,440,305 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.