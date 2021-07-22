Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXSQ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.