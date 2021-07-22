Ouroboros Trading Down 22.8% This Week (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $72,076.41 and approximately $38.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00106143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00141299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.37 or 0.99801957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

