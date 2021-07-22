Orchid Price Hits $0.26 (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $176.87 million and approximately $28.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,152,109 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

