Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,498 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

