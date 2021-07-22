Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,498 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

