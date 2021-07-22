Optimal Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.95. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

