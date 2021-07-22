Optimal Asset Management Inc. Invests $919,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

