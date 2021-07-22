Optimal Asset Management Inc. Invests $857,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $393.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.04. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $29,116,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.