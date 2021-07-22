Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $943,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,871 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

