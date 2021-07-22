Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $227.46 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

