Optimal Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $662.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $688.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

