Oppenheimer Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.21 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.10.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $322.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.47. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

