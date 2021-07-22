Opium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64.26 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $64.26 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00106467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,378.48 or 1.00294038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

