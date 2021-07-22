Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$60.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.75 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The firm has a market cap of C$17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.37. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$47.95 and a 1-year high of C$64.89.

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total value of C$15,153,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,100,000.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

