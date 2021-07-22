Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

