Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,957 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORI stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.