Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 13,818 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $249.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.29. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.