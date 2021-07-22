OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

