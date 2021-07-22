Oddz Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $3.34 million and $513,130.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00106484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00142157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,343.64 or 1.00142950 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

