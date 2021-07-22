Oddo Bhf Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

NYSE:SAP opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.89.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

