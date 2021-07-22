Oddo Bhf Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.
NYSE:SAP opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.89.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.