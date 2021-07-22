Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

