OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.