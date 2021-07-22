Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) One Day Volume Tops $16.66 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $227.81 million and $16.66 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00825970 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

