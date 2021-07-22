Nyzo Reaches Market Cap of $3.75 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $107,800.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00104373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00141751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,379.02 or 1.00390038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

