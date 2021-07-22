NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.02 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NVR traded up $105.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,998.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,179. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. NVR has a one year low of $3,500.00 and a one year high of $5,308.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,852.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

