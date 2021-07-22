nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,061,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

