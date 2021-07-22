Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,016 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $25,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,312,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 120,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after buying an additional 174,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

