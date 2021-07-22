Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of New Relic worth $27,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

