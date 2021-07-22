Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.78 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of United Natural Foods worth $25,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 99,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

