Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 82,249 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,249 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Essential Utilities worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

