Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,514 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $26,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $326.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

