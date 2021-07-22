Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 467.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,037 shares of company stock valued at $17,215,410. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEVI opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

