Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,832 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of PacWest Bancorp worth $26,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

