Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00.

Shares of NRIX opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

