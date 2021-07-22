Numeraire (NMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.97 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $153.99 million and $13.97 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.82 or 0.00095993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00047756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.80 or 0.00830946 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,997 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,238 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

