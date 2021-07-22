NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Up 11.5%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shot up 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $11.27. 61,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,664,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

