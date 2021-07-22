Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

NVS stock opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

