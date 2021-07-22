NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NOV by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

