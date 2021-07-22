Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Shares of NTRS opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.65. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,528 shares of company stock worth $16,008,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

